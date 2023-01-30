WR Amon-Ra St. Brown & T Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Center Frank Ragnow will have some company in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Ragnow was named to his second career Pro Bowl this season and will now be accompanied by teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl Sunday night. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver A.J. Brown won't be able to participate in the Pro Bowl activities next weekend in Las Vegas now that they're headed to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. St. Brown and Sewell were the first alternates for Pro Bowl selection at tackle and receiver.

In just his second season, Sewell has become one of the best right tackles in football. He finished as the No. 4 graded right tackle by Pro Football Focus and No. 2 as a run blocker. In pass pro, he allowed two sacks and just six quarterback hits in 17 games and played 1,142 snaps in his second season. He's so good the Lions game plan to his side and try to get him in space because he moves so well. He runs like a tight end and has some pretty good hands, as we saw in the game-clinching first-down catch in the win over Minnesota Week 14.

St. Brown, who also just completed his second season, caught 106 passes for 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2023. St. Brown has become the favorite target of quarterback Jared Goff and is already one of the top slot receivers in the NFL. His 196 receptions over his first two seasons are tied with Justin Jefferson (2020-21) and Michael Thomas (2016-17) for the most in NFL history in a player's first two seasons in the NFL.