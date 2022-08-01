TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 5 observations

Early rapport: The best way to tell that a quarterback and receiver have good chemistry is how often the two are on the same page on back-shoulder throws. Those are the toughest throws to defend for a cornerback, but there's a lot of faith that goes into the throw for the quarterback. Goff and Reynolds hit on a big one down the right sideline late in a team drill with Okudah in pretty good coverage. It was just a better throw and a great rapport between a quarterback and receiver that have a lot of chemistry playing together. – Tim Twentyman