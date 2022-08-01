O'HARA: What we learned from first week of camp practices

Rookie wall: If St. Brown faced a rookie wall in 2021, he ran around it, over it or through it.

Nothing slowed him down in what was a remarkable rookie season. Playing all 17 games, he had 67 of his 119 targets in the last five games and 51 of his 90 receptions.

That was a heavy load for a player used to the 12-game college schedule.

When asked what he did to recover after the season, St. Brown said he took a month and a half off before going back to work to get ready for the season.

He looks ready for another big season.

Swift: His production hasn't matched his talent level in his first two seasons. He had 521 yards rushing and 357 receiving as a rookie in 2021 and 617 rushing and 457 receiving in 2022.

Swift has the ability to do more in 2022. Injuries have limited him somewhat in his first two seasons. The Lions are being smart with Swift in training camp and the preseason to have him fresh for the regular season, Campbell said.