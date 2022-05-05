TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books.

GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions – like 31 other NFL teams around the league – feel like this past weekend allowed them the opportunity to add some young players to their roster that make them a much better football team.

"We got eight guys that we're really, really excited about that we believe can help us going forward," Holmes said.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from draft weekend:

1. LIONS HAVE OPTIONS AT PASS RUSHER

Improving Detroit's pass rush was clearly a priority for Holmes and the Lions. Detroit ranked 30th in both sacks and quarterback pressures last year. Detroit drafted three pass rushers total and two in the first two rounds, selecting Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (first round), Kentucky's Josh Paschal (second) and Jackson State's James Houston (sixth).

The last time the Lions drafted two pass rushers in the first two rounds was 1992 when they selected Robert Porcher (first) and Tracy Scroggins (second). The additions of Hutchinson, Paschal and Houston this year gives the Lions a ton of versatility with their pass rush.

Don't be surprised if we see some NASCAR sub packages with four edge players all on the field at the same time. I could certainly see a third-down scenario with a combination of Charles Harris/Romeo Okwara/Julian Okwara/Houston coming off the edge with Hutchinson and Paschal inside. The Okwara brothers and Hutchinson could flip-flop in that scenario as well. Second-year defensive end Levi Onwuzurike has some versatility to his game as well.