Hendon Hooker looking forward to working on his game this offseason

When the Detroit Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round of last year's NFL Draft, the plan was for his rookie season to be a red-shirt year of sorts.
Hooker, who was a Heisman Trophy favorite at Tennessee before tearing his ACL in 2022, was going to come into Detroit and learn from starter Jared Goff and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater. Heal up, learn the playbook and grow as a young football player in the NFL.
And that's exactly what happened.
"I've grown a lot, grown an awful lot," Hooker said last week. "Just from coming in not knowing what to expect, especially with my knee and rehabbing that and not knowing when I would be 100 percent. To actually being 100 percent and continuing to learn the playbook while not taking physical reps, which is a little awkward. But being able to be with Teddy and Jared and ask them questions they never hesitated to help me."
The Lions activated Hooker from the non-football injury list before their Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hooker served as the emergency third quarterback for the final three games of the regular season and in the playoffs.
More importantly, it allowed him to start to get physical reps in practice, and that sped up his progress significantly. Hooker said the first time he took scout team reps in his first practice his palms were sweating he was so excited.
"It gave me an opportunity to get my feet wet and see what real action looked like," he said. "Especially in a competitive situation. Sometimes I'd be thrown into red zone or sometimes I'd be thrown into third down. It's a blessing to be out there and be able to command the huddle. Direct guys and give guys accurate balls so they can be playmakers."
Bridgewater really took Hooker under his wing, and worked with him often after practices.
Bridgewater is set to retire this offseason after recently being named the head coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, his alma mater. That puts Hooker in line to compete to be Goff's primary backup next season.
Hooker said he plans "be a little bit of everywhere, just connecting with my guys, wherever they are" this offseason.
He's looking forward to building his game and not rehabbing an injury, and hopes to come back in the spring ready for an elevated role. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the most creative minds in football and Hooker offers some intriguing athleticism at the quarterback position.
Whatever his role, Hooker said he'll be ready.
"I don't think I've been more excited to go into an offseason before in my life," he said. "But really I'm just excited to go work on my craft and polish these little details that I really want to embark on this offseason."