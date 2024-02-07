2023 position breakdown: Offensive line

Free agents: Jackson (unrestricted), Glasgow (unrestricted), Nelson (unrestricted), Skipper (unrestricted), Vaitai (unrestricted), Awosika (exclusive rights).

There are some big names on that list. Jackson wasn't available to talk during locker clean out day last week, but Glasgow was and said there's mutual interest in him returning in 2024. That will likely require a pay increase on the Lions' part.

Jackson could draw interest from the free-agent market and the Lions will have to make a decision there. Awosika should be back to compete for a guard spot. Detroit could also add another veteran to compete.

Nelson and Skipper have been the primary swing tackles the last couple years and have been good fits in that room.

Draft: The Lions are in a unique spot with the 29th pick in the draft in that there could be terrific value there to continue to build the offensive line for the long-term future.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that's a priority this offseason in his end-of-season press conference this week.

Instead of getting maybe the fourth or fifth cornerback or pass rusher late in the first round, the 20s are prime spots where we see the top interior offensive linemen start to come off the board. Maybe one of those players ends up being high on Holmes' board, which he always trusts come draft time.