2023 Combine preview: Tight end

Feb 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This is a really deep class of tight ends with talent not only at the top with players like Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, but teams are going to find Day 1 starters in the NFL at the tight end position well into Day 2 and possibly Day 3 of this draft.

It's probably the deepest tight end class in recent memory.

Top 5 tight ends to watch at the Combine:

1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 6-5, 257

Mayer has a big frame with a wide catch radius. He can line up in-line on the wing or in the slot. He has terrific hands and is really good at catching the ball in a crowd. He does all the little things to be an impact player very early in his career. He caught 138 passes for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns the last two seasons combined for the Irish.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Tight end photos

View photos of the tight end prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Clemson tight end Davis Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 19

Clemson tight end Davis Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue tight end Payne Durham, right, is pursued by Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
2 / 19

Purdue tight end Payne Durham, right, is pursued by Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen (66), tackle Dillon Radunz (75), and tight end Noah Gindorff (87) block for quarterback Trey Lance (5) against Central Arkansas in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 19

North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen (66), tackle Dillon Radunz (75), and tight end Noah Gindorff (87) block for quarterback Trey Lance (5) against Central Arkansas in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
4 / 19

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)
5 / 19

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 19

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to catch a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) rush with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 19

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) rush with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 19

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 19

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) prepares to block Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
10 / 19

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) prepares to block Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 / 19

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker scores a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
12 / 19

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker scores a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) runs Minnesota during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 19

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) runs Minnesota during their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
14 / 19

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
15 / 19

Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) makes a catch past Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
16 / 19

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) makes a catch past Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) catches a touchdown pass against Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 19

Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) catches a touchdown pass against Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
18 / 19

Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Laurence Kesterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the second half against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 19

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the second half against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State, 6-6, 255

Musgrave is a really impressive athlete for his size. He clocked in at over 20 mph on the Zebra Tech tracking system at Senior Bowl practices. He'll be able to stretch the field a bit from the tight end position and he's also a very capable blocker.

3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 241

Kincaid might be the best pure receiver of the bunch with the ability to line up all over the field because of his size, route running and hands. A former All-State high basketball player, those skills translate to the football field with his ability to block out would-be defenders and high point the football. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

4. Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 280

Washington is probably the most consistent blocker of the group and still very much a developing player in the pass game. A terrific athlete for his size, Washington averaged 17.2 yards per reception over the course of his three-year Georgia career. He creates a lot of mismatches in the run and pass game because of his size and athleticism.

Related Links

5. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State, 6-5, 255

Kraft is a terrific athlete who played quarterback, running back, linebacker and punter in high school. He was also a really good high school basketball player. As a sophomore in 2021 he played in 15 games and caught 65 balls for 770 yards and six touchdowns. He's got a chance to be an immediate impact player as a Day 2 pick.

Combine sleeper to watch: Payne Durham, Purdue, 6-5, 255

The National Team tight end Practice Player of the Week at the Senior Bowl, Durham showed an innate ability to make the tough catches look easy. He's a very good blocker in the run game and was Purdue's second leading receiver in 2022 with 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He did his best work at the Senior Bowl in the red zone.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Linebacker photos

View photos of the linebacker prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
1 / 34

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 34

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) pursues Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
3 / 34

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) pursues Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) plays during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
4 / 34

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) plays during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
5 / 34

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Army features a roster that returns standout linebacker Andre Carter, who posted 15.5 sacks, second nationally. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
6 / 34

FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Army features a roster that returns standout linebacker Andre Carter, who posted 15.5 sacks, second nationally. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 34

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham sets up on defense during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 / 34

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham sets up on defense during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall reacts after a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 34

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall reacts after a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
10 / 34

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 34

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) defends Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
12 / 34

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) defends Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets around California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
13 / 34

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets around California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
14 / 34

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) reacts after sacking the Illinois quarterback during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
15 / 34

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) reacts after sacking the Illinois quarterback during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Eku Leota of Auburn (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 34

American linebacker Eku Leota of Auburn (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (32) reaches for Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
17 / 34

Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (32) reaches for Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks back after a play against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
18 / 34

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks back after a play against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Isaiah Moore (1) celebrates a sack of Texas Tech's Donovan Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
19 / 34

North Carolina State's Isaiah Moore (1) celebrates a sack of Texas Tech's Donovan Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 34

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji celebrates a sack of the Missouri quarterback during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
21 / 34

Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji celebrates a sack of the Missouri quarterback during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) gets ready for the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
22 / 34

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) gets ready for the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) pressures Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tulane won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
23 / 34

Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) pressures Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tulane won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
24 / 34

Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Tech quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall (4) passes the ball as he is tackled by Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 56-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25 / 34

Tennessee Tech quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall (4) passes the ball as he is tackled by Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 56-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
26 / 34

FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) signals a fourth down against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
27 / 34

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) signals a fourth down against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
28 / 34

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina linebacker Noah Taylor (7) directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
29 / 34

North Carolina linebacker Noah Taylor (7) directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech's Charlie Thomas (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Clemson on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
30 / 34

Georgia Tech's Charlie Thomas (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Clemson on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
31 / 34

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
32 / 34

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
33 / 34

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) gestures during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
34 / 34

TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) gestures during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota at the trade deadline, but their production from the tight end position didn't decline afterward. That's a credit not only to Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell but also to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Wright and Zylstra are exclusive rights free agents, which means the Lions control their rights for the 2023 season. Mitchell will be entering Year 2 and is expected to take a big leap in production after getting a late start to his rookie season due to an ACL injury suffered in college.

Wright showed off his speed and athleticism with the game-winning 51-yard touchdown this past season against the Jets. Zylstra had three touchdown receptions in the loss to Carolina. Mitchell got better and better as the season progressed and showed he's got some real run-after- catch potential.

But don't be surprised at all if Lions general manager Brad Holmes looks to add to this unit as early as Day 2 of the NFL Draft to shore up that room and create some really good competition and depth heading into OTAs and training camp. With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams expected to be matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, there could be plenty of opportunities for tight ends to be very productive in this offense in 2023.

Key stat: The Lions were the only NFL team to have two tight ends with at least four touchdowns this season (Wright and Zylstra each with four). Detroit's 12 receiving touchdowns from tight ends in 2022 established a new franchise record for the most combined touchdowns from the position.

Related Content

news

2023 Combine preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at linebackers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Ben Johnson explains the 'really simple' reason he chose to stay in Detroit

Tim Twentyman caught up with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to talk about why he wanted to stay in Detroit, what's next for the offense and more.

news

2023 Combine preview: Running back

Tim Twentyman takes a look at running backs to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defensive picks dominating the predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Nate Burleson on Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I like him because he can do it all'

Former Lion and current TV host Nate Burleson thinks Detroit has something really special in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Barry Sanders looking forward to statue at Ford Field

Lions Legend Barry Sanders is getting a statue at Ford Field this year, an honor he and his family are looking forward to.

news

Jacobs working to improve his ball skills this offseason

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs is working this offseason to improve his ball skills so he can increase his interceptions and defended passes this year.

Advertising