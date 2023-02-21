2023 Combine preview: Tight end

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota at the trade deadline, but their production from the tight end position didn't decline afterward. That's a credit not only to Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell but also to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Wright and Zylstra are exclusive rights free agents, which means the Lions control their rights for the 2023 season. Mitchell will be entering Year 2 and is expected to take a big leap in production after getting a late start to his rookie season due to an ACL injury suffered in college.

Wright showed off his speed and athleticism with the game-winning 51-yard touchdown this past season against the Jets. Zylstra had three touchdown receptions in the loss to Carolina. Mitchell got better and better as the season progressed and showed he's got some real run-after- catch potential.

But don't be surprised at all if Lions general manager Brad Holmes looks to add to this unit as early as Day 2 of the NFL Draft to shore up that room and create some really good competition and depth heading into OTAs and training camp. With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams expected to be matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, there could be plenty of opportunities for tight ends to be very productive in this offense in 2023.