2023 Combine preview: Linebacker

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

The Lions should expect rookie starter Malcolm Rodriguez to take a big leap in his growth and production from Year 1 to Year 2. Rodriguez showed some really good things on tape. He'll need to continue to develop, especially in the coverage aspect of his game (opponents had a 109.3 passer rating throwing his way in 2022) for the Lions' defense to continue to improve.

Second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes came on strong down the stretch, and he'll be in the mix heading into his third season.

Veteran starting MIKE linebacker Alex Anzalone is coming off his best season as a professional and was really key to Detroit's defensive turnaround the last 10 games of the season. He is an unrestricted free agent and it sounds like he may be looking for a long-term deal. What happens with him in free agency will certainly affect the need at linebacker for the Lions. Chris Board and Josh Woods are also key free agents at the position for Detroit.

It's not a bad idea to add a youngster to that room with some versatility and cover skills to pair with Rodriguez, Barnes and any potential veteran free agent the Lions sign.