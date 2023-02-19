2023 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Lions' need at the position: Low

The need will really depend on what the Lions decide to do in free agency, namely if they'll re-sign veteran DJ Chark, who is an unrestricted free agent. I certainly like the idea of a trio of Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond also in the mix. If Chark signs elsewhere, the Lions will be in need of another outside receiver, preferably one with some length.

Either way, the Lions enter 2023 in pretty good shape at receiver with St. Brown entering super star status and excitement building about how the Lions might use Williams in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme.