2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

The Lions like where Hutchinson, James Houston and Joshua Paschal are at in their progression heading into Year 2, but they'll never say no to adding another youngster to that room that could potentially put them in another category of pass-rush prowess.

Holmes is in a great spot to add to that room with an impact player at both No. 6 and No. 18 in the draft. With five picks in the top 81, Holmes could package picks for a player too.

I think re-signing veteran John Cominsky will be a priority this offseason, and Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara are under contract, but talent, depth and competition have to rule that room this offseason. If Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have to make a tough camp cut because the Lions are deep at pass rusher, that's a good problem to have.

Key Stat: Hutchinson and Houston are the first set of rookie teammates in NFL history to each have at least 8.0 sacks in the same season. In Week 17, Paschal added a 2.0-sack game to give Detroit three rookies with a multi-sack game in the same season for the first time in franchise history.