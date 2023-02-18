2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Feb 18, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Quarterbacks, pass rushers and players that can protect the quarterback on the edge typically dominate the top of the NFL Draft and rightfully so. Teams can never have enough good pass rushers, and this is a good year to go looking for one both at the top of the draft and into Day 2.

The Lions have a few young pass rushers they really like, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, but GM Brad Holmes and the Lions will no-doubt do their homework on this year's crop of edge rushers.

Top 5 edge rushers to watch at the Combine:

1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 245

Anderson is a long, athletic pass rusher. His physical traits match his production, which teams love. Anderson is the total package on the edge and someone who should be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. He's notched 27.5 sacks and 48.0 tackles for loss the last two seasons alone.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Defensive line photos

View photos of the defensive line prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
1 / 51

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton

Matt Marton
Iowa State defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) celebrates after sacking Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 51

Iowa State defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) celebrates after sacking Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah gets into position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Anudike-Uzomah was selected top defensive player in the Associated Press Big 12 Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
3 / 51

FILE - Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah gets into position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Anudike-Uzomah was selected top defensive player in the Associated Press Big 12 Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) gets signals from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
4 / 51

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) gets signals from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 51

Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 / 51

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
7 / 51

Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
8 / 51

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
9 / 51

Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
10 / 51

Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 51

Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 51

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 51

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
14 / 51

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 20 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu (91) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
15 / 51

Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu (91) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (42) sacks Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
16 / 51

San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (42) sacks Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
17 / 51

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
18 / 51

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Appalachian State linebacker Nick Hampton during an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
19 / 51

Appalachian State linebacker Nick Hampton during an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Iowa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
20 / 51

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Iowa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 51

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
22 / 51

TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
23 / 51

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National defensive lineman Thomas Incoom of Central Michigan (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 51

National defensive lineman Thomas Incoom of Central Michigan (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey was named the AP All-ACC defensive player of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
25 / 51

FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey was named the AP All-ACC defensive player of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
26 / 51

Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
27 / 51

American linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
28 / 51

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
29 / 51

Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Mike Morris plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
30 / 51

Michigan linebacker Mike Morris plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy (12) holds the NCAA Division II college football championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
31 / 51

Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy (12) holds the NCAA Division II college football championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Emil Lippe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
32 / 51

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
33 / 51

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles past Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 51

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles past Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (6) gestures after a stop against South Carolina State on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
35 / 51

South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (6) gestures after a stop against South Carolina State on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
36 / 51

Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
37 / 51

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)
38 / 51

Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) in action during an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
39 / 51

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) in action during an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
40 / 51

Arizona State defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
41 / 51

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
42 / 51

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
43 / 51

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu celebrates a stop of California on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. USC has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
44 / 51

FILE - Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu celebrates a stop of California on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. USC has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) in the end zone for a touch back during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
45 / 51

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) in the end zone for a touch back during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
46 / 51

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
47 / 51

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) reacts during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
48 / 51

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) reacts during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) cheers the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
49 / 51

Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) cheers the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young (6) chases after Tennessee Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
50 / 51

Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young (6) chases after Tennessee Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) pursues Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
51 / 51

Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) pursues Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech, 6-6, 270

Wilson has the length, reach and athleticism defensive coordinators love when they start working with a young player. He's got all the tools to be a difference maker on the edge and likely won't wait long to hear his name called on opening night.

3. Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 273

Murphy has some versatility to his game moving up and down the line at Clemson and lining up in a variety of stances. He's got a great motor and sets a good edge in the run game. He recorded double digit tackles for loss in all three seasons at Clemson while notching 18.5 sacks.

4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, 6-5, 270

This one will be an interesting evaluation for teams in the pre-draft process. He wasn't a starter at Iowa but played starter-caliber snaps and put up for good numbers (10.5 TFL and 6.0 sacks) this past season. I love the fact that he's a really good former hockey player too.

Related Links

5. Keion White, Georgia Tech, 6-5, 280

White is as high as No. 8 on Daniel Jeremiah's list of his Top 50 players in this year's class. He's got great length and a good first step. He played pretty well throughout the course of Senior Bowl practices. A former tight end turned pass rusher, White is still pretty raw after recording 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his first full season as a rusher.

Combine sleeper to watch: Mike Morris, Michigan, 6-6, 290

Morris' size and athleticism combo is rare. He'll be a really interesting study at the Combine. He can play inside and outside, and his tape shows a great combination of speed and power, but his production didn't always match the physical traits. He had 23 tackles (17 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Wolverines in 12 games this past season. Still a developing player.

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

The Lions like where Hutchinson, James Houston and Joshua Paschal are at in their progression heading into Year 2, but they'll never say no to adding another youngster to that room that could potentially put them in another category of pass-rush prowess.

Holmes is in a great spot to add to that room with an impact player at both No. 6 and No. 18 in the draft. With five picks in the top 81, Holmes could package picks for a player too.

I think re-signing veteran John Cominsky will be a priority this offseason, and Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara are under contract, but talent, depth and competition have to rule that room this offseason. If Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have to make a tough camp cut because the Lions are deep at pass rusher, that's a good problem to have.

Key Stat: Hutchinson and Houston are the first set of rookie teammates in NFL history to each have at least 8.0 sacks in the same season. In Week 17, Paschal added a 2.0-sack game to give Detroit three rookies with a multi-sack game in the same season for the first time in franchise history.

Lions rookies combined for 20.5 sacks this season, establishing a new NFL record for the most combined sacks from a team's rookie corps.

Related Content

news

2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Ben Johnson explains the 'really simple' reason he chose to stay in Detroit

Tim Twentyman caught up with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to talk about why he wanted to stay in Detroit, what's next for the offense and more.

news

2023 Combine preview: Running back

Tim Twentyman takes a look at running backs to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defensive picks dominating the predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Nate Burleson on Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I like him because he can do it all'

Former Lion and current TV host Nate Burleson thinks Detroit has something really special in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Barry Sanders looking forward to statue at Ford Field

Lions Legend Barry Sanders is getting a statue at Ford Field this year, an honor he and his family are looking forward to.

news

Jacobs working to improve his ball skills this offseason

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs is working this offseason to improve his ball skills so he can increase his interceptions and defended passes this year.

news

Hutchinson says rookie season was 'just a little appetizer'

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had a standout rookie season, but he expects to be even better in Year 2.

news

Goff talks Ben Johnson return, next step for Lions' offense & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with quarterback Jared Goff to talk about OC Ben Johnson's return, the next step for the Detroit Lions' offense & more.

news

Why Jamaal Williams wants to return to Detroit next season

Running back Jamaal Williams feels at home in Detroit, and he'd like to return next season if it works out for both parties.

Advertising