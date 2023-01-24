2022 position breakdown: Linebackers

MVP: Anzalone

Anzalone upped his play significantly in his second season with the Lions. He wore the green dot and was responsible for being the quarterback of the defense, getting the unit in and out of checks, and making sure guys were in the right spots. He was good in that role. He was a productive tackler, playmaker and pass rusher.

Most improved: Barnes

Barnes didn't play as many snaps and didn't have the same kind of production he did as a rookie in 2021, but he was much more efficient with the snaps he played, rotating in and out with Rodriguez. Barnes improved his overall Pro Football Focus grade by over 30 points from last year.

Free agents: Anzalone (unrestricted), Board (unrestricted), Woods (unrestricted), Pittman (exclusive rights)

Those are four key players at the position for both the defense and special teams. Anzalone is a Dan Campbell type of player – smart, tough and dependable. It will be interesting to see what he commands on the free agent market after coming off a career year.

Woods is one of the best special teams players in the NFL and told detroitlions.com after the season he really wants to be back in Detroit in 2023.