2022 position breakdown: Cornerbacks

The Good: It was no coincidence Detroit's defense started playing better the second half of the season once cornerback Jerry Jacobs returned to the lineup after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in 2021. There's a reason Jacobs is one of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's favorite players. He's physical, relentless and has a short memory, three traits that suit a cornerback well. Jacobs was thrown at 60 times this year and he allowed 33 receptions (55 percent) for 408 yards and a touchdown. That equated to a 74.9 passer rating for opposing quarterbacks when targeting him.

I thought Jeff Okudah did some really good things the first half of the season, including a good performance in the first win over the Bears when he notched his first career pick-six in a one-point win. He had a career-high 15 tackles in a Week 7 loss to Dallas. His play became more inconsistent down the stretch, but he's still considered a young player with all the time he missed his first two seasons in the league due to injury.

When the Lions were able to pressure opposing quarterbacks, their numbers in the secondary were pretty good. Consider this, when the Lions blitzed this season, opponents had a 77.4 passer rating, the second lowest in the NFL, with six touchdowns and six interceptions.