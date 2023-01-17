2022 position breakdown: Defensive line

Jan 17, 2023 at 07:41 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The good: Rookie defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Josh Paschal combined for 19.5 sacks on the year shattering the team record and breaking the NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies (LB Malcolm Rodriguez also had a sack to make the Lions' rookie total 20.5).

Hutchinson will likely be a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year award, and Houston showed the second half of the year that his potential is off the charts. The future looks really bright on the edge with Hutchinson, Houston and Paschal joining a group of proven returning rushers like Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris.

Kudos to the pro personnel department for finding a couple veteran gems in John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs. Both players became key leaders on defense and glue guys on the roster.

The bad: Overall, the play upfront has to be way more consistent in 2023. Detroit's defense finished 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. Opponents averaged 5.22 yards per carry on the year, and their 22 runs of 20-plus yards were the most in the league. Opponents gained 2,491 rushing yards against the Lions' defense this season, which outpaced Detroit's own rushing output of 2,179 yards.

The Lions got just 3.5 sacks from interior defenders in 2022. Lions general manager Brad Holmes could certainly be on the lookout for another defensive tackle who is strong against the run but also offers a little more pass-rush prowess this offseason. It's yet to be determined if 2021 second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike can be that guy because of a back injury that hampered him all of his rookie season and prevented him from playing at all in 2022.

2022 defensive line photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive line from the 2022 NFL season.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) gets a tackle for loss during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) gets a tackle for loss during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Foxborough, MA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 23

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Foxborough, MA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Key stat: Opponents totaled 82 plays (22 runs and 60 passes) of 20-plus yards against the Lions' defense this season, which was the most in the NFL. The league average among the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs was 59.

Free agents: DE John Cominsky (unrestricted), DT Isaiah Buggs (Unrestricted), DE Austin Bryant (unrestricted), DT Benito Jones (exclusive rights)

Cominsky will likely be a priority re-sign for Holmes. He is one of those players who can play anywhere on the line, does everything well, and makes guys around him better. He racked up 30 tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He missed three games and played almost the entire year with a club on his hand due to a thumb injury suffered Week 2.

Buggs became a vocal leader on defense and really found a home in Detroit after starting his career in Pittsburgh. He can certainly impact a game, which was evident in Detroit's Week 18 win in Green Bay, when Buggs totaled seven tackles from the interior, including a few big stops in the red zone.

Related Links

Draft: The Lions own the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round, and two more picks in the second round. This is a really strong class of defensive linemen. The interior defenders are led by Georgia's Jalen Carter, who is so talented he isn't expected to make it to No. 6. Clemson's Bryan Bresee is another elite talent at defensive tackle and will also likely be a top 10 pick. Some other interior defenders to keep an eye on are Gervon Dexter (Florida), Mazi Smith (Michigan), Siaki Ika (Baylor), Calijah Kancey (Pitt) and Keondre Coburn (Texas).

The Lions have young talent and depth on the edge of their defensive line, but teams can never have too many good pass rushers. Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Myles Murphy (Clemson), Nolan Smith (Georgia), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Jared Verse (Florida State) are some of the top edge rushers in a very deep class.

MVP: DL Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, had a monster rookie season. Not only did he lead the Lions and all rookies with 9.5 sacks, but he also notched 52 tackles (34 solo), nine tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Hutchinson is the first rookie since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least nine sacks (9.5) and three interceptions (three). He was named NFL Rookie of the Month twice.

Most improved: DL/OLB James Houston

Talk about a whirlwind season for the rookie out of Jackson State. He went from being cut out of training camp to spending the first 11 weeks of the season on the practice squad to finally being elevated Week 12 and becoming the first player in NFL history to record eight sacks in his first six contests. Houston finished second among rookies behind Hutchinson with eight sacks on the year. Credit to him for improving his overall game those first 11 weeks on the practice squad to put himself in a position to make an immediate impact when called upon to play.

Quotable: "I was with the Rams when we drafted (Eagles DE) Robert Quinn, and I thought Robert Quinn probably had the most rare ability to bend around the edge," Holmes said. "Didn't know when I was going to see that but I would say that James (Houston), he's got a little bit of that ability to bend like that, and he's got a mean crossover and counter, and his arms are so long, I think that just really helps him out. So, if he just keeps working, he can be as good as he wants to be."

Related Content

news

2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the offensive line's 2022 performance.

news

Holmes praises Campbell's 'elite' ability to right the ship

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had high praise for head coach Dan Campbell in his postseason press conference.

news

Cominsky wants to return to Detroit next season

Defensive lineman John Cominsky is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he'd like to stay in Detroit.

news

TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a look at all 28 of the Detroit Lions' soon to be free agents.

news

Holmes, Lions excited to see what Jameson Williams can do in 2023

Count GM Brad Holmes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown among those excited to see what rookie WR Jameson Williams can do in 2023.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How will increased cap space affect Holmes' free agency approach this offseason?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes postseason press conference.

news

Sewell already looking forward to next season

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season has just ended, but tackle Penei Sewell is already looking forward to the next one.

news

Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday he thinks quarterback Jared Goff is a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' franchise rushing TD record

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

Lions 2023 opponents set

The Detroit Lions' opponents are now set for the 2023 season.

Advertising