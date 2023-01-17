2022 position breakdown: Defensive line

The good: Rookie defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Josh Paschal combined for 19.5 sacks on the year shattering the team record and breaking the NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies (LB Malcolm Rodriguez also had a sack to make the Lions' rookie total 20.5).

Hutchinson will likely be a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year award, and Houston showed the second half of the year that his potential is off the charts. The future looks really bright on the edge with Hutchinson, Houston and Paschal joining a group of proven returning rushers like Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris.

Kudos to the pro personnel department for finding a couple veteran gems in John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs. Both players became key leaders on defense and glue guys on the roster.

The bad: Overall, the play upfront has to be way more consistent in 2023. Detroit's defense finished 30th against the run and 29th against the pass. Opponents averaged 5.22 yards per carry on the year, and their 22 runs of 20-plus yards were the most in the league. Opponents gained 2,491 rushing yards against the Lions' defense this season, which outpaced Detroit's own rushing output of 2,179 yards.