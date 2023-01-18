2022 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

Free agents: Nate Sudfeld (unrestricted)

With Goff the only quarterback under contract in 2023, the Lions are expected to add to the position this offseason via free agency and potentially the draft.

Sudfeld was a steady veteran voice in the quarterback room. When the starter plays as well as Goff did this season, there's a little bit of credit that should go the backup's way. We'll see if Holmes wants to re-sign Sudfeld to compete for the backup job next year or go another route in free agency.

Draft: The Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. I'd be a little surprised if they used one of those on a quarterback given the season Goff had.