Campbell undecided on where versatile DB Will Harris will line up in 2022

"We would have not known that (he could play corner) had we not had the injuries and COVID and everything else," Campbell said. "I think he's a jack of all trades."

Harris, who was a third-round pick by the Lions in 2019, recorded 93 tackles (62 solo) with four passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble last season. Opposing passers completed 73.4 percent of the passes thrown his way with a 123.0 passer rating, and he was credited by Pro Football Reference with allowing five touchdowns. Only one of those touchdowns came while he was playing safety.

More importantly, he showed coaches he's willing and able to play multiple roles on defense, and there's value in players like that.