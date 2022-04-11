Meet the Prospect: Nakobe Dean

Key observations: Dean became the third player to win the Butkus Award in college and high school, joining former Notre Dame stars Manti Te'o and Jaylon Smith. He was also named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and the captain of the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team for his community service efforts.

Dean was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus, and was also a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which annually goes to college football's Defensive Player of the Year.

Dean's stat line in the semifinal win over Michigan was impressive: Seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, five QB pressures and one forced fumble.

What they had to say about him: "Dean is an undersized linebacker with exceptional instincts and play-making ability. Against the run, he is quick to read, flow and fill for tackles. He is two steps ahead of everyone on the field because of his combination of knowledge, vision and instincts. He has excellent speed and range. He is a firm, chest-up tackler with a high batting average in space.