2021 position breakdown: Linebackers

Most improved: It was night and day from where Barnes started the season to where he finished it. There were bumps along the way like there are with most rookies, but the game seemed to slow down for Barnes by the end of the season.

Barnes recorded two sacks in his last three games and finished with at least five tackles in four of his last five. The 54 snaps he played in the season finale victory over Green Bay were the most for him all year.

Quotable: "He was playing linebacker his first year last year at Purdue," Lions GM Brad Holmes said of Barnes after the season. "He was learning how to play linebacker last year. So, then he makes the jump to the NFL and he's still learning how to play linebacker. Now I will say, the growth that he's made from the start of the season to just this past game has been tremendous with (inside linebackers coach) Mark (DeLeone) doing a great job with him. Chris (Spielman) has been doing a great job with him. I'm encouraged by the growth that he's shown.