10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. The Lions didn't face rookie Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu in their first matchup Week 5, but best believe he's on the radar of Fipp heading into Sunday. Nwangwu has only returned eight kicks so far in recent weeks, but he's been dangerous on those opportunities. He's converted those chances into 330 return yards and two touchdowns. His 41.3 yards per kickoff return would be tops in the league, if he had enough returns for it to officially qualify. Fipp said his guys on kickoff coverage are looking forward to that challenge this week.

4. Glenn talked Thursday about this young defense needing to learn how to finish games, but he also said he and his defensive coaching staff need to learn, too. It wasn't just about the players. Glenn and his staff are taking some of that accountability as well.