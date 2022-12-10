Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM
The Detroit Lions are set for their first NFC North rematch of the season as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 11. This game marks the return of former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson to Detroit and will be his first game against his former team. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-TV-Map-2022-Week-14

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-MIN-WK-14

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAME DAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as fans will receive a Malcolm Rodriguez poster upon entry!

MIN-ROSTER-CARD-GIVEAWAY

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Nick Mullens (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Nick Mullens

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
3 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
4 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Jalen Reagor and Jalen Nailor (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
6 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Jalen Reagor and Jalen Nailor

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse and Ben Ellefson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
7 / 28

TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse and Ben Ellefson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Christian Darrisaw Backed up by Blake Brandel and Vederian Lowe (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 28

OT Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by Blake Brandel and Vederian Lowe

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Ezra Cleveland (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 28

OG Ezra Cleveland

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottmann (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
10 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Ed Ingram Backed up by Chris Reed (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 28

OG Ed Ingram

Backed up by Chris Reed

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Olisaemeka Udoh (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
12 / 28

OT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Olisaemeka Udoh

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Patrick Jones II and Luiji Vilain (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
13 / 28

OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Patrick Jones II and Luiji Vilain

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Bullard Backed up by Ross Blacklock (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
14 / 28

DE Jonathan Bullard

Backed up by Ross Blacklock

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Harrison Phillips Backed up by Khyiris Tonga (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 28

NT Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dalvin Tomlinson Backed up by James Lynch and Esezi Otomewo (AP Photo/John Locher)
16 / 28

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

Backed up by James Lynch and Esezi Otomewo

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Za'Darius Smith Backed up by D.J. Wonnum and Benton Whitley (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 28

OLB Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by D.J. Wonnum and Benton Whitley

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Brian Asamoah II (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 28

WLB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Brian Asamoah II

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Kris Boyd and Duke Shelley (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
20 / 28

CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Kris Boyd and Duke Shelley

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Patrick Peterson Backed up by Chandon Sullivan (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 28

CB Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
22 / 28

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Camryn Bynum Backed up by Theo Jackson (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
23 / 28

S Camryn Bynum

Backed up by Theo Jackson

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
24 / 28

K Greg Joseph

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Ryan Wright (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
25 / 28

P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Andrew DePaola (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
KR Kene Nwangwu Backed up by Ty Chandler and K.J. Osborn (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
27 / 28

KR Kene Nwangwu

Backed up by Ty Chandler and K.J. Osborn

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Jalen Reagor Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
28 / 28

PR Jalen Reagor

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

