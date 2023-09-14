10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday in preparation for Sunday's home opener vs. Seattle. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Glenn said his defense quickly moved on from Kansas City to Seattle following their win over the Chiefs last Thursday. Glenn has a bad taste in his mouth from Seattle putting up 51 and 48 points, respectively, the last two years against his defense. "Our guys will be ready to play," he said.

2. One area where Johnson said his offense has to be better this week is in the 3rd and 2-to-6 yard range where they were just 2-of-7 converting last week. He expects to be at the very least at 50 percent conversion in that range.