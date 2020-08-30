10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs spoke to the media Sunday via Zoom. Here are my 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah is "on a steady incline" in his development, according to Undlin, and he likes the direction the Lions' first-round pick is heading. Undlin said missing out on spring football hurt everyone, especially rookies like Okudah. All Undlin is asking is that Okudah continues to stay on a steady trajectory. We'll see what that looks like in terms of him starting or being a key reserve in two weeks when the season begins.

2. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked really good in the practices open to the media. "He's super dialed in," Bevell said.

Undlin agreed too, saying it's been good for his guys on the defensive side of the ball to be playing against Stafford and the receiver corps every day.