How missed practice time could affect Swift's snaps early on

Could this time missed affect how much the Lions are able to use Swift early in the season?

"I think that in general with rookies with a normal season, where we have the spring and we have the preseason when we get to the regular season, things happen a lot quicker, and they're a little bit more complex than what we've seen," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday, when asked about Swift.

"So we're going to have to do a good job of making sure he's acclimated for when he is ready to go to be in situations that we think he can handle, and work him in that way until we build up a background, little bit of a repertoire for him where he knows what he's going to see in those certain situations."

Bo Scarbrough has been out nearly all of training camp, too, which has put a lot of the workload at running back on the shoulders of Johnson, second-year back Ty Johnson, newly acquired veteran Jonathan Williams, fifth-round pick Jason Huntley and second-year back Wes Hills. The Lions have been good about not putting too much on Kerryon's plate with Swift out, distributing the reps all around.