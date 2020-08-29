TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 9 observations

Two-minute: The offense worked on some two-minute situations next. They were trailing 28-24 with 1:19 left on the clock on their side of the 50-yard line. Stafford got the first-team offense well into the defense's territory on the second play of the series with a deep pass to Golladay down the right sideline. Golladay finished off the drive with a one-handed touchdown grab from Stafford four plays later.

Two-minute #2: Next up was the second-team offense led by Daniel for the same scenario. Kennedy made a couple nice early catches to get the offense on the positive side of the field. Huntley had a nice run a couple plays later down to the 1-yard line. Huntley capped off the drive on 4th and 1 with a touchdown run up the middle. McRae was injured late in this series on a non-contact play in the back of the end zone. It was the only injury of note all practice.

A few takeaways from the scrimmage: I thought Stafford was crisp throughout the scrimmage. He looks ready for Week 1. Golladay had a monster scrimmage. He's picked up right where he left off last season. Huntley showed me a little something with his speed, elusiveness and pass-catching ability. Agnew is going to do just fine as a receiver. Offensively, this team has the potential to be a real handful for defenses.