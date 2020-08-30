Lions look to have another potential playmaker in rookie Quintez Cephus

Jones invited Cephus to his home in San Diego in the offseason to work out and help prepare the youngster for what to expect in training camp. Cephus said that week was invaluable for him. All three of those veteran receivers have been nothing but supportive to Cephus, and it's part of the reason why Cephus hasn't looked much like a rookie these first couple weeks.

"We're just trying to teach him the ways of the NFL," Amendola said of Cephus. "Trying to help him with the playbook, with the route schemes, the concepts and just whatever question he has, we have a great working relationship. He's a great kid and we're really happy to have him."

Cephus (6-1, 205) led Wisconsin with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns last season. When rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah was asked at this year's NFL Scouting Combine who the toughest receiver he had to cover in college was, he without hesitation said Cephus. That was before they were teammates in Detroit.