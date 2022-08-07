TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

6. Starting offensive line

It didn't feel right to single out one player here. More than any other position group on the field, the offensive line has to play as one cohesive unit for it to function the way it's supposed to.

Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell have been really good as a unit to start camp. There was one practice earlier this week where the o-line and d-line were doing pass-rush drills, and the starting o-line won every rep. The offensive line is expected to be one of the best units in football, and there's nothing they've done in the first 10 practices of camp that leads me to think otherwise.

7. Wide receiver DJ Chark

Chark was signed by the Lions in the offseason to give them some juice on the outside and provide a vertical threat for the offense. It turns out Chark is much more versatile than just a deep threat, but that's where he has really stood out early in camp. He's made a number of plays deep down the field, and if that continues into the regular season, it's going to open up so many possibilities for other players like wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson and Swift.

7. Defensive lineman Charles Harris