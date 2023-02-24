Lions release DL Michael Brockers

Feb 24, 2023 at 02:30 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have released DL Michael Brockers.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES AND HEAD COACH DAN CAMPBELL

"We would like to thank Michael Brockers for his leadership over the last two seasons. As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock's veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room. He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter."

Following nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2012-20) and two with the Lions (2021-22), Brockers' career totals include 160 games played (157 starts), 451 tackles (274 solo), 64 quarterback hits, 52 tackles for loss and 29.0 sacks.

