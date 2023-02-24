2023 Combine preview: Safety

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

Lions general manager Brad Holmes looks to have found another Day 2 draft hit with the selection of Kerby Joseph last year in the third round. Joseph had 82 tackles, four interceptions, eight defended passes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 14 starts as a rookie. There are some coverage things Joseph can clean up (allowed five touchdowns), but that will come with more experience.

Detroit re-signed veteran safety Tracy Walker to a three-year extension last offseason to be one of the key building blocks on defense, but Walker suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3. His rehab seems to be going really well according to his social media updates, but whether or not he's ready to go by training camp or the regular season will really help determine how big of a need safety is for the Lions this offseason.

DeShon Elliott, who started 13 games at safety this past season, is an unrestricted free agent. He had 95 tackles (72 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. His potential departure would leave the Lions a little thin at the position with veteran C.J. Moore also set to become an unrestricted free agent.

That leaves Detroit with Walker, Joseph and cornerback-turned-safety Ifeatu Melifonwu under contract for next season. Safe to say this will be addressed in free agency, the draft or both.