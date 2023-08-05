training-camp-news

Presented by

Joseph trusting his instincts & running to the football

Aug 05, 2023 at 06:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Safety Kerby Joseph's formula for getting turnovers in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions sounds pretty simple.

So does his reason for not setting goals for himself.

A strong case can be made that whatever he did in 2022 should be repeated in 2023. Joseph played a key role on a defense that improved dramatically as the Lions went 8-2 in their last 10 games to finish with a 9-8 win-loss record.

Joseph, who came to the Lions as a third-round draft pick from Illinois, played 17 games with 14 starts. He had four interceptions – three of them off former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Joseph also had eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"All I do is trust my instincts – trust my ability to make plays," Joseph said at training camp Thursday. "I trust that my coaches put me in the right spot in order for me to make those plays.

"Also, I just run to the ball every time."

Joseph laughed when he mentioned running to the ball, but there is a practical reason for doing it.

"Because that's where the plays happen," he said. "You never know. There will be times where there will be a break-out run. You don't know.

"You're just running and you're able to get a punch out, which causes a fumble or your teammate gets a punch out and now you got a fumble recovery."

Related Links

Joseph recalled a play last season against the Vikings when he was the beneficiary of a teammate's play near the goal line. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs punched the ball out.

"I was right there," Joseph said. "I scooped the ball up. It was my fumble recovery by his fumble."

Joseph showed a knack last season and in his final year at Illinois for getting turnovers. He said he's willing to play anywhere defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants him to play.

"He wants us to be more versatile," Joseph said. "I want to be everywhere and I don't want to come off the field. If I have to come down in the box then I'll play in the box."

Training camp photos: August 3, 2023

View photos from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide tight end Daniel Helm (43) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions wide tight end Daniel Helm (43) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Joseph obviously feels comfortable and confident in a secondary that was bolstered in the offseason through free agent signings and the draft.

He isn't setting goals for himself.

"I don't give myself goals," he said. "I feel like those goals will limit my ability. I wouldn't say I'm going to get five picks.

"Then I'm only going to get five picks."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.
news

Camp Notes: Hutchinson dominant in Lions' scrimmage-like practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Reynolds likes Lions' versatility on offense: 'We attack the defense'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds likes the versatility and creativity in OC Ben Johnson's offensive scheme.
news

Camp Notes: Williams stands out at Wednesday's practice, will see significant preseason reps

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Lions excited to see what Paschal can do in second season

Second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal is healthy heading into Year 2, and the Detroit Lions are excited to see what he can do.
news

Jones Jr. returns to practice from NFI list: It felt good to be out there

The surroundings look similar, but the vibe is different for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in his return to the Detroit Lions after a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Camp Notes: No block, no rock - Williams listening to OC's message

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Rookie Branch showing instincts & ball-hawk ability in practice

There's a lot to learn for a rookie defensive back in the transition from college star to the NFL, but Brian Branch is handling his business on the practice field.
Advertising