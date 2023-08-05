Joseph trusting his instincts & running to the football

Joseph also had eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"All I do is trust my instincts – trust my ability to make plays," Joseph said at training camp Thursday. "I trust that my coaches put me in the right spot in order for me to make those plays.

"Also, I just run to the ball every time."

Joseph laughed when he mentioned running to the ball, but there is a practical reason for doing it.

"Because that's where the plays happen," he said. "You never know. There will be times where there will be a break-out run. You don't know.