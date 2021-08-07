TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Primary target: Get used to seeing what the Lions' offense did on its first possession of the 11-on-11 drill. Quarterback Jared Goff completed three passes to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The first was a third-down pass that was good for a first down. Goff finished off the possession by rolling right and hitting Hockenson in the back of the end zone for a six-yard TD catch. That was just the start. There was more to come. – Mike O'Hara

Fast start on offense: The Goff-led first-team offense had no problem moving down the field and scoring on their first possession of the scrimmage portion of Saturday's practice at Ford Field. Goff, who was 5-for-5 passing on the drive, hit Hockenson for a couple first-down catches, had a pretty 26-yard completion to tight end Darren Fells down the middle into the red zone and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown strike to Hockenson in the back of the end zone.