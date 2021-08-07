TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Primary target: Get used to seeing what the Lions' offense did on its first possession of the 11-on-11 drill. Quarterback Jared Goff completed three passes to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The first was a third-down pass that was good for a first down. Goff finished off the possession by rolling right and hitting Hockenson in the back of the end zone for a six-yard TD catch. That was just the start. There was more to come. – Mike O'Hara
Fast start on offense: The Goff-led first-team offense had no problem moving down the field and scoring on their first possession of the scrimmage portion of Saturday's practice at Ford Field. Goff, who was 5-for-5 passing on the drive, hit Hockenson for a couple first-down catches, had a pretty 26-yard completion to tight end Darren Fells down the middle into the red zone and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown strike to Hockenson in the back of the end zone.
Goff led the offense to another touchdown on his second possession with a touchdown strike to rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff made it 3-for-3 on touchdown drives with another touchdown pass to Hockenson on his third series of work. – Tim Twentyman
Light at receiver: The Lions were missing receivers Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus for Saturday's practice. That gave St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Victor Bolden a lot of run with the first-team offense. – Tim Twentyman
Game of catch: Running back Jamaal Williams had a great time before practice playing catch with fans. Williams walked up and down the home sideline slinging a ball into the stands to kids and interacting with them. – Tim Twentyman
Showing up: Cornerback Mike Ford always seems to be near the ball. It doesn't matter what drill the Lions are running, if it's a walkthrough or full speed in pads, or training camp in Allen Park or Saturday's practice at Ford Field. Ford has played 31 games with seven starts in three seasons with the Lions. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from Day 6 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Friday August 6, 2021.
Commissioner in the house: The Lions had a special visitor for Saturday's practice. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at practice, chatting for a bit with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, president Rod Wood and GM Brad Holmes. He also signed autographs for fans. – Tim Twentyman
Long misses: Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright are competing to win the place-kicker job for the Lions. After a solid start to the scrimmage with makes from short distances, both Bullock and Wright missed back-to-back attempts from 50 and 54-yards out. – Tim Twentyman
Same script: One thing was the same at Ford Field as it is at Allen Park. Practice started with a walkthrough and was followed by the warmups. – Mike O'Hara