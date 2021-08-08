Inside linebacker competition keeping players focused

Collins was arguably Detroit's most productive linebacker last season. He was one of three players in the NFL to produce at least 100 tackles, three forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and an interception in 2020.

Collins is one of the more veteran players in the room, but this close competition has proved to him he can't rest on his laurels and not continue to improve as player.

Collins is playing 10 pounds lighter at 250 pounds than his playing weight of 260 last year. He admitted to losing focus too easily in his first season in Detroit last year, and has made his focus and attention to detail a point of emphasis this offseason as parts of his game he wanted to improve.