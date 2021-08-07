Goff leans on tight ends in Saturday's scrimmage

It's got to be a good feeling for head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to be able to lean on the tight end room whenever they need or want to.

"We have a pretty good feel of Hockenson, and he's shown up once again," Campbell said after Saturday's practice. "It does make you feel good because sometimes the perception is you don't have a certain area, or they're just having a bad day or whatever, that you know you've got somebody like the tight end or tight ends – Fells made a couple plays today – so that's something to feel pretty good about. Helps you breathe a little easy, if you will."

Campbell also mentioned the running backs as another group they feel pretty good about in the passing game.