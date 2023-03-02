What to expect from the Lions' defense in 2023

"We are a very young team on defense," Glenn said with a chuckle. "To see the transition when things weren't going well to when things started going well was outstanding. To see those young guys just buy into everything.

"And listen, there were some changes made, and you have to, especially when you start the season like we did. Those guys bought into every change we wanted to make, and they operated at a high level ... that was impressive, and you have to give those guys a lot of credit."

It's those young guys and the way they finished last season that gives Glenn the most confidence this will be a much-improved Lions' defense in 2023. General manager Brad Holmes has been candid this offseason in saying resources will be spent continuing to add talent and depth to that side of the ball. Holmes has the most cap space ($22 million with room to grow) he's had in his Lions tenure entering free agency. He also has five draft picks in the top 81.