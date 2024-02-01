What's next for Jameson Williams after strong finish?

Jameson Williams had his most productive outing in the last game of the year for the Detroit Lions which could be a good sign of things to come for the second-year wide receiver.
Williams rushed for a 42-yard touchdown, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and had a terrific contested 22-yard reception.
Williams was a willing and able blocker in the run game all season and improved in some of the subtle route-running intricacies that might go unnoticed.
"The out route that Ra (Amon-Ra St. Brown) caught, a big third down conversion for us, Jamo is on the outside running a clear route and you have to take your man with you or else (St. Brown) gets cleaned and we don't convert," veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond said of a key 3rd & 6 conversion to St. Brown late in the first half along the right sideline.
"He came back to the sideline, and I was like, 'Dude, it's a little thing, but like the way you ran that route he had to respect you and because he respected you (St. Brown) got open.' Something like that is huge, but also watching his blocking film he fit into the group."
It's those things that sometimes go unnoticed to a lot of football watchers that impress coaches and teammates and show Williams is headed on an upward trajectory. Doing those little things right leads to more reps and more opportunities to get the ball in Williams' hands, which is the main reason the Lions drafted him No. 12 overall two years ago.
"I was so proud of watching him and all the plays that he's had over this postseason run and the latter half of the season," Raymond said. "Everything he was doing it didn't come as a surprise because he was putting in so much work. It was actually crazy to see how much work he put in.
"I was like, 'dude, your distance in practice and after practice and before practice has got to be up there. It's got to be hitting some numbers.' He put the work in when nobody was looking."
Williams finished the season with 30 receptions for 433 yards (14.4 average) with three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 71 yards and two touchdowns. He missed four games due to suspension and one with an ankle injury.
He averaged over 42 snaps per game from Week 10 through the end of the season, becoming a major component of Detroit's offense down the stretch. He proved to be reliable, and that might be the best trait a receiver can offer a quarterback.
"The work he put in daily, you saw it every day in pre-practice and post-practice, all the stuff he was doing to get himself in a groove and ready," quarterback Jared Goff said.
"Seeing his growth and how far he came, (Sunday) night with the plays he made. That one early was awesome. Had some other opportunities to get him the ball that I wish I probably would have. He's done a really good job getting himself ready and will continue to get better."
With Ben Johnson returning as offensive coordinator next season, the Lions have to be pretty excited about the receiving trio of St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta and Williams.