What's next for Jameson Williams after strong finish?

Jameson Williams had his most productive outing in the last game of the year for the Detroit Lions which could be a good sign of things to come for the second-year wide receiver.

Williams rushed for a 42-yard touchdown, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and had a terrific contested 22-yard reception.

Williams was a willing and able blocker in the run game all season and improved in some of the subtle route-running intricacies that might go unnoticed.

"The out route that Ra (Amon-Ra St. Brown) caught, a big third down conversion for us, Jamo is on the outside running a clear route and you have to take your man with you or else (St. Brown) gets cleaned and we don't convert," veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond said of a key 3rd & 6 conversion to St. Brown late in the first half along the right sideline.