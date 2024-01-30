Goff: 'I've loved every second of my time here & would love more'

Jared Goff has been a cult hero of sorts in Detroit over the Lions' playoff run.

After leading Detroit to their first NFC North title in 30 years and then two home playoff wins, chants of 'Jar-red Goff, Jar-ed Goff' sprung up all over Michigan including Red Wings games and even the Detroit Opera House.

"The last three weeks or however long, it's really been longer than that, but since the playoffs started and we were able to win that (Rams) game at home and to see the fan's response, not only for me, but for the whole team, is special," Goff said Monday, one day after Detroit's loss in the NFC Championship Game.