Ragnow to 'figure out' health this offseason

Along with those knee and ankle injuries, Ragnow played through a toe issue that can't be fixed by surgery. He's been dealing with that injury going on three years now, and he was also listed on the report this year with a back injury.

"It takes a toll on you," Ragnow said. "It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don't regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you and I'm just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I'm feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well."

Playing through the pain is one thing, but still playing at an All-Pro level just speaks to the kind of warrior Ragnow is and has been for this Lions team since being a first-round draft pick in 2018.