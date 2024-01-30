Ragnow to 'figure out' health this offseason

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has certainly earned some much-needed R&R.
Speaking to reporters Monday as the Lions cleaned out their lockers, the Lions' All-Pro center said he's not sure if he'll need any surgeries this offseason for the injuries he played through all season.
"I got to figure everything out," he said. "We landed at 5 a.m. (after the 49ers game) and now I'm just trying to process everything and take a look at my body and my MRIs and figure everything out."
Ragnow battled through knee and ankle injuries during the playoffs, but still managed to play every offensive snap.
Along with those knee and ankle injuries, Ragnow played through a toe issue that can't be fixed by surgery. He's been dealing with that injury going on three years now, and he was also listed on the report this year with a back injury.
"It takes a toll on you," Ragnow said. "It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don't regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you and I'm just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I'm feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well."
Playing through the pain is one thing, but still playing at an All-Pro level just speaks to the kind of warrior Ragnow is and has been for this Lions team since being a first-round draft pick in 2018.
He allowed one sack and six quarterback hits all season and was graded as the No. 2 run-blocking center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Ragnow was the website's No. 1 overall center as he earned his third Pro Bowl nod and second All-Pro selection and is widely considered the best center in football.