TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 32 free agents

14. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

2023 stats (including playoffs): 5 receptions, 58 yards, 1 rush, 2 yards, 4 punt ret., 32 yards

Twentyman: The Lions traded for Peoples-Jones at the deadline to bolster their depth at receiver. He played a big role as the team's punt returner during the playoffs with Kalif Raymond unable to play after hurting his knee in the regular-season finale. Peoples-Jones has some nice versatility to his game.

15. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

2023 stats (including playoffs): 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, 2 PD

Twentyman: Reeves-Maybin was named All Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod as one of the best special teams players in the NFL. His 14 tackles on special teams led the NFL. He also stepped in and played a nice role on defense as one of Detroit's best third down and cover linebackers. There's a ton of value in having a player like Reeves-Maybin on the roster.

16. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds

2023 stats (including playoffs): 48 receptions, 740 yards, 6 TD

Twentyman: A couple drops in the NFC Championship are fresh on peoples' minds, but Reynolds was a consistent and productive player for the Lions all season. He made huge catches all year and is one of the players quarterback Jared Goff trusts the most. He had 39 first-down grabs this season as a No. 3 receiver.

17. Offensive lineman Dan Skipper

2023 stats (including playoffs): 14 games (1 start), 1 penalty, 1 sack allowed

Twentyman: Skipper can play tackle or guard and was Detroit's primary swing tackle in heavy sets after Nelson went down with an ankle injury. He showed off his hands Week 18 vs. Minnesota catching a pass for a 4-yard gain. He's a six-year vet with the ability to play inside and outside.

18. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

2023 stats (including playoffs): No statistics

Twentyman: Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL in Detroit's preseason finale and spent the year on IR. With third-round pick Hendon Hooker set to take over backup duties to Goff next season it's unclear if Sudfeld will be brought back to compete for that role.

19. Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai

2023 stats (including playoffs): 6 games (3 starts), 0 penalties, 1 sack allowed

Twentyman: Vaitai was in a tight battle all through training camp with Glasgow for the starting right guard spot and won it out of camp. The back injury that forced him to miss all of the 2022 season flared up again and the Lions placed him on IR in November.

20. Cornerback Kindle Vildor

2023 stats (including playoffs): 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit, 2 PD, 1 FF