WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions send two players to IR, activate Agnew

SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR

Sunday's loss in Buffalo officially eliminated the Lions from playoff contention.

"It just sucks," veteran linebacker Devon Kennard said after the game. "You play this game to be in the playoffs and try to win it all. To know that that's impossible it just sucks."

Even though the Lions are out of the playoffs, they still have a lot to play for, including pride.

"We still have something to play for," safety Glover Quin said. "As a professional football player we're trying to go out and we're trying to win. We have a home game next weekend so we owe it to our fans to get the win. It's against a divisional opponent that we play twice a year so we're going to see those same guys next year. It will be good to get a win.

"The last game of the season is Green Bay, obviously we want to go out on a good note and take that momentum over into the offseason. We just have to focus on up and go out and play and get a win."

This week's opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, are still in playoff contention and will be expecting Detroit's best.