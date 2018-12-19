Week 16 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

3. That's certainly a sentiment shared by Zimmer. He wanted more balance in the offense that before the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo two weeks ago was throwing the ball 66 percent of the time. He wants balance. I expect the Vikings to try to come out Sunday and establish the run early and often.

4. Consider Zimmer a fan of Lions second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Zimmer really likes the way Golladay battles on 50-50 balls, and thinks he has a good future in front of him.

"They have a really good one there in him," Zimmer said of Golladay.

5. Zimmer noticed the Lions have changed their protections since the first matchup in which the Lions allowed 10 sacks and 17 hits on Matthew Stafford. He's seen on tape the change in some protections and also noted an effort by the Lions to get the ball out of Stafford's hands more quickly with some of their route concepts.

6. Asked what he expected from a Lions team with nothing to play for in terms of the playoffs, Zimmer said the focus is always first on his team and trying to win enough games to get them into the playoffs, but he does expect the Lions to continue to play hard under a new coach. He made the point that division games are always tougher the second time around.