Week 16 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Dec 19, 2018 at 11:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. I also scanned the Minnesota area media websites and the Vikings website, to see what else the Vikings players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Talented Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is "pretty close" to being back to his old self after missing five games this year for mental health reasons. He had a sack last week against Miami, and has 4.5 sacks on the year in nine games.

2. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said it's on him and fellow running back Latavius Murray to keep it going on the ground this week in order to help open up the receivers and the Vikings' pass game. Minnesota rushed for 220 yards in a 41-17 win over Miami last week, as the offense had it's most efficient showing of the season.

"The running game can open up a lot of stuff, man," Cook told Vikings.com.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Meet this weeks opponents, the Minnesota Vikings.

HC Mike Zimmer
1 / 28

HC Mike Zimmer

Howard Simmons/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson
2 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Riley Reiff Backed up by Rashod Hill
3 / 28

LT Riley Reiff

Backed up by Rashod Hill

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Tom Compton Backed up by Danny Isidora
4 / 28

LG Tom Compton

Backed up by Danny Isidora

Winslow Townson/Panini
C Pat Elflein Backed up by Brett Jones
5 / 28

C Pat Elflein

Backed up by Brett Jones

Winslow Townson/Panini
RG Mike Remmers Backed up by Danny Isidora
6 / 28

RG Mike Remmers

Backed up by Danny Isidora

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Rashod Hill
7 / 28

RT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Rashod Hill

Margaret Bowles
TE Kyle Rudolph Backed up by David Morgan and Tyler Conklin
8 / 28

TE Kyle Rudolph

Backed up by David Morgan and Tyler Conklin

Lucas Stevenson/2018 National Football League
WR Stefon Diggs Backed up by Chad Beebe and Brandon Zylstra
9 / 28

WR Stefon Diggs

Backed up by Chad Beebe and Brandon Zylstra

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter
10 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah
11 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah

Jacob Gonzalez/2018 National Football League
FB C.J. Ham
12 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

Jim Mone/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE Danielle Hunter Backed up by Tashawn Bower
13 / 28

LE Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Tashawn Bower

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Sheldon Richardson Backed up by Tom Johnson and Jalyn Holmes
14 / 28

DT Sheldon Richardson

Backed up by Tom Johnson and Jalyn Holmes

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
NT Linval Joseph Backed up by Jaleel Johnsin
15 / 28

NT Linval Joseph

Backed up by Jaleel Johnsin

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RE Everson Griffen Backed up by Stephen Weatherly
16 / 28

RE Everson Griffen

Backed up by Stephen Weatherly

Jim Mone/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WLB Ben Gedeon Backed up by Eric Wilson
17 / 28

WLB Ben Gedeon

Backed up by Eric Wilson

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Kentrell Brothers
18 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Kentrell Brothers

Jim Mone/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SLB Anthony Barr Backed up by Devante Downs
19 / 28

SLB Anthony Barr

Backed up by Devante Downs

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LCB Trae Waynes Backed up by Holton Hill and Marcus Sherels
20 / 28

LCB Trae Waynes

Backed up by Holton Hill and Marcus Sherels

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB Xavier Rhodes Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Craig James
21 / 28

RCB Xavier Rhodes

Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Craig James

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Anthony Harris Backed up by Jayron Kearse and George Iloka
22 / 28

SS Anthony Harris

Backed up by Jayron Kearse and George Iloka

Margaret Bowles
FS Harrison Smith Backed up by George Iloka
23 / 28

FS Harrison Smith

Backed up by George Iloka

Howard Simmons/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Dan Bailey
24 / 28

K Dan Bailey

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P Matt Wile
25 / 28

P Matt Wile

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Kevin McDermott
26 / 28

LS Kevin McDermott

Jim Mone/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ameer Abdullah Backed up by Marcus Sherels and Holton Hill
27 / 28

KR Ameer Abdullah

Backed up by Marcus Sherels and Holton Hill

Winslow Townson/Panini
PR Marcus Sherels Backed up by Brandon Zylstra
28 / 28

PR Marcus Sherels

Backed up by Brandon Zylstra

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. That's certainly a sentiment shared by Zimmer. He wanted more balance in the offense that before the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo two weeks ago was throwing the ball 66 percent of the time. He wants balance. I expect the Vikings to try to come out Sunday and establish the run early and often.

4. Consider Zimmer a fan of Lions second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Zimmer really likes the way Golladay battles on 50-50 balls, and thinks he has a good future in front of him.

"They have a really good one there in him," Zimmer said of Golladay.

5. Zimmer noticed the Lions have changed their protections since the first matchup in which the Lions allowed 10 sacks and 17 hits on Matthew Stafford. He's seen on tape the change in some protections and also noted an effort by the Lions to get the ball out of Stafford's hands more quickly with some of their route concepts.

6. Asked what he expected from a Lions team with nothing to play for in terms of the playoffs, Zimmer said the focus is always first on his team and trying to win enough games to get them into the playoffs, but he does expect the Lions to continue to play hard under a new coach. He made the point that division games are always tougher the second time around.

"We're going to have to go out and play good and hard in order to win," Zimmer said.

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Gregory Rousseau

Get to know defensive end prospect Gregory Rousseau.
news

OL prospect Penei Sewell wants to showcase his physicality

Oregon offensive line prospect Penei Sewell told reporters after his pro day that he likes to play physical and use his body type to his advantage.
news

Todd McShay has Lions selecting a WR & LB in his latest two-round mock draft

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Todd McShay spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

Meet the Prospect: Zach Wilson

Get to know quarterback prospect Zach Wilson.
news

Where Lions stand at cornerback following free agency

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where the Detroit Lions stand at cornerback following the first few weeks of free agency and heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

What Jamaal Williams brings to Lions' backfield

Head coach Dan Campbell talked earlier this week about what veteran Jamaal Williams brings to the Detroit Lions' backfield.
news

Meet the Prospect: DeVonta Smith

Get to know wide receiver prospect DeVonta Smith.
news

2021 playing rules and bylaw proposals

The NFL released 11 proposed playing rules changes and two bylaw changes for the 2021 NFL season.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is the Lions' most pressing need heading into the NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions continue free agency and prepare for the NFL Draft.
news

10 takeaways from Rod Wood's press conference

Catch up on all the news from team president Rod Wood's press conference.
news

WR prospect Ja'Marr Chase put on a show at LSU's pro day

Wide receiver prospect Ja'Marr Chase put on a show at LSU's pro day Wednesday.
news

Meet the Prospect: Rashawn Slater

Get to know offensive line prospect Rashawn Slater.
Advertising