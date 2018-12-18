Lions place DL Da'Shawn Hand on Reserve/Injured

Dec 18, 2018 at 03:36 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have placed DL Da'Shawn Hand (knee) on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the team announced that they've signed DT John Atkins to the active roster from the practice squad and signed free agent WR Brandon Reilly to the practice squad.

Atkins joins the active roster after spending a portion of this season on the team's practice squad. Currently in his rookie season, Atkins originally entered the NFL with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.

Reilly joins the Lions after most recently spending the offseason program and preseason with the Buffalo Bills. Originally signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2017, Reilly split his rookie season between the team's practice squad and active roster.

