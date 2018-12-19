Darius Slay named to second consecutive Pro Bowl

No one in the NFL has defended more passes (89) than Slay since entering the NFL in 2013. He's totaled 11 interceptions the past two seasons, tied for the most by a cornerback in that span. He has 12 games in which he's defended at least three passes. That's the most in the league over the last six seasons.

This season, opposing quarterbacks are completing just 55.6 percent of their passes on Slay with an 84.8 passer rating. That's with Slay typically traveling with the opponent's best receiver week after week.

Slay is the first Lions cornerback to be chosen for the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons since Dre Bly in 2003 and 2004. Slay and Bly join Lem Barney (1975-76; 1972-73) as the only Lions defensive backs to make the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons since the 1970 merger.

Lions safety Quandre Diggs also got some Pro Bowl consideration. He's the fourth alternate at safety. Diggs has 66 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended and a touchdown through 14 games.