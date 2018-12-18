10 takeaways from Cooter & Pasqualoni

3. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a ton of confidence in Golladay right now, which tends to happen when a receiver makes tough catches and comes down with 50-50 balls like Golladay has done in recent weeks. When a quarterback has that confidence level with a receiver, he's not afraid to take more of those shots. Expect to see more of that these last two games, if the two are given the opportunity by the opposing defenses.

4. The Lions were very good stopping Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen the first time around. They broke his consecutive 100-yard game streak. Thielen's only had one 100-yard performance since, but he can go off at any time, and the Lions know they have to be good against him again Sunday at Ford Field.

5. Asked about the offensive play calling and how much input head coach Matt Patricia has on the offense, Cooter said he has conversations with the head coach about team strategy all the time – just like he's done with every head coach he's ever worked with – but reiterated that all offensive things come down to him and are his responsibility.

6. Playing division opponents the second time can be tricky, according to Pasqualoni. There's a delicate balance of not wanting to have the same exact approach, but also wanting to duplicate some of the things you did well the first time around.