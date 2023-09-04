Week 1 opponent: What the Chiefs are saying

What are the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches talking about ahead of Thursday's nationally televised Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Let's find out:

1. Asked about a young, hungry Lions team on the road looking for an upset win, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said the Lions will present a terrific Week 1 test for his club.

"They play aggressive football," Reid said. "Dan (Campbell) has done a great job up there with his guys. I know we really have to have a great week of preparation. Between Aaron (Glenn) and Ben (Johnson) they have good coordinators. Both of their schemes are good on both sides of the ball, and they've got good talent."

2. Has Reid been given any indication if All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will end his holdout and play Week 1 vs. Detroit? Reid said no.

Jones, who is one of the league's most dominant defensive linemen with 15.0 sacks last year, is currently in a contract dispute with the Chiefs and hasn't reported to the team. Reid was asked if there was a deadline where Jones had to return to be eligible to play against Detroit Thursday night and Reid said there currently wasn't one. He also admitted the Chiefs' defense wouldn't be the same if Jones isn't on the field.

Tight end Travis Kelce said this about the situation on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason.