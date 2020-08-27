Camp Spotlight: Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Quotable: "I think Jeff Okudah has done a really good job of, just all the way through camp, of learning," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Thursday. "I think in the beginning of camp, as we know with young players all the way across the board, there is a lot to learn, a lot of technique, but just the system too on top of it. Certainly sometimes learning how to practice like a professional is part of it and staying on our feet and making sure we're under control with things.

"Jeff is extremely competitive. He wants to compete on every play. It's just learning some of the things and how we do them that I think he's made some really great strides on. I really think he's done a good job and improved in that area.