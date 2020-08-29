TWENTYMAN: Stafford having an impressive training camp

It's been a difficult 2020 for everyone so far, and that includes the NFL with the offseason having to take place virtually and training camp being limited with no preseason or joint practices allowed. It's one of those situations where it's good to have an 11-year veteran at the helm to help navigate an offense and a team through challenging times.

Stafford demands a lot of the players around him. Teammates who've played with him for a long time, or are getting their first experience of that up close during this training camp, appreciate that the most about him.

"He looks great," veteran receiver Danny Amendola said of Stafford. "Healthy. Arm is live. He's hungry and ready to go. Can't wait to watch him in games. He's the leader of our team. We love playing for him, love playing hard for him. He is a great teammate. We're all excited to watch him get out and play."

Chicago comes to Ford Field in just 15 days for the regular-season opener, and it will be the first game Stafford's played since Nov. 3 of 2019 in Oakland.

Stafford was playing at a Pro Bowl level when he was injured and he's seemingly picked up right where he left off. He's got the advantage of being in a second year of this offense and having a ton of skill-position weapons around him.