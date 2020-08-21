TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 4 observations

Family affair: The Okwara brothers, veteran Romeo and rookie Julian, made a number of plays Friday for the Lions' defense. I thought both were good in individual pass-rush drills against the offensive linemen with both winning reps convincingly. Both players would have had a sack in team periods had they been live and allowed to hit the quarterback. Romeo also recovered a fumble. There were some team periods where they were both on the field together, which had to be pretty special for the brothers.

Safety range: Duron Harmon has proven over the years to be a rangy, playmaking safety, which is one of the reasons the Lions traded for him this offseason. Harmon has 10 interceptions over his last three years playing in roughly 60 percent of the snaps as the Patriots' third safety. Harmon showed off that range in Friday's practice, coming over from the deep middle of the field and breaking up a deep pass intended for Marvin Hall down the left sideline in a team period. He's going to make a difference for the Lions' defense in the pass game.