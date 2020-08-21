Oruwariye picking up where he left off last season

"I think when you come in as a corner, as a young corner, (your visions is) very narrow," Patricia said. "You're very concerned with your alignment, your matchup, your guy, your player, your coverage. The more comfortable they get, they actually start to look at the rest of the field.

"It's just a whole different position. It's how you see the field. You see it outside in. Most of the players on the field see it inside out. And I think he's starting to be able to do that a little bit more and have a little bit more of awareness of what's around him, which hopefully will make him play faster and put him in a position to make more plays."

It's been Oruwariye, and not No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah, who's been getting most of the first-team reps opposite veteran Desmond Trufant this first week of padded training camp practice open to the media. Some of that might be easing the rookie Okudah in, but it could also be a reflection of the way Oruwariye worked this offseason and came into his second training camp ready to compete.