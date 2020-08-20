Camp Spotlight: Running back Kerryon Johnson

Practice report: Johnson was back to being a full participant in Thursday's practice after getting limited work Tuesday as the coaching staff tries to manage his snaps and be smart about keeping him healthy.

He was really good in one-on-one passing drills against the linebackers early in practice. Johnson came to Detroit in 2018 a much better receiver than maybe even the Lions thought he'd be because he wasn't utilized in the passing game that much at Auburn. Johnson caught 32 passes as a rookie in 2018 in 10 games.

He had a particularly nice rep against linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. in those one-on-ones Thursday, making a nice move and gaining separation on a quick out route.

Johnson took the success he had in the one-on-one drills against the linebackers and applied it to the team portion of practice. He had a couple nice routes and receptions against the defense in two separate team periods.

Johnson did fumble in a team period, however, and it was recovered by the defense. That earned him a run around the field.