TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2022

9. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets

Drafted: No. 26 overall

Johnson bio: The ACC Defensive Player of the Year tied for eighth nationally with 18 tackles for loss and also notched 12 sacks to go along with his 70 total stops with two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 starts.

How it affects Lions: Johnson was one of my favorite players in the draft behind Hutchinson after watching him completely dominate the Senior Bowl. He's got a terrific spin move to go along with his advanced tool box of pass-rush moves. He's also a really good run defender. It's a great test for Decker and Sewell.

When Lions face him: Week 15, Dec. 18 at New York, 1 p.m.

10. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay

Drafted: No. 34 overall

Watson bio: Watson posted 43 receptions (62 targets) and 801 yards with seven touchdowns for the run-heavy Bison offense in 2021. He finished his collegiate career with 104 catches for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging more than 20 yards per reception.

How it affects Lions: Watson has size (6-5, 208) and speed (4.3 40), and will get every opportunity to make an early impact in Green Bay with Davante Adams no longer with the Packers (traded to Las Vegas in the offseason). Watson had some issues with drops in college, but he's a big target with speed, and he's got one of the best in the business in Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball. Tracy Walker and the rest of the Lions safeties can't let this big target get behind them.