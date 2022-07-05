GET TO KNOW: Tight end James Mitchell

Jul 05, 2022 at 08:44 AM

Nickname?

James Mitchell: The Governor. I was meeting with one of [Virginia Tech's] offensive coaches Caleb Gelsomino, and we were just watching film. He was like, 'you know, I told the coaching staff when you're done playing football, you're running for Governor and I'm going to be your campaign manager.' We told a media guy and he tweeted it out, and then fans started calling me that so it just kind of stuck.

Hometown?

Mitchell: Big Stone Gap, VA

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Mitchell: Go to the Overlook, see a nice view or take them to Curklin's to eat.

College major?

Mitchell: Sports Media & Analytics

Favorite TV show?

Mitchell: Tyler Perry's House of Pain

Favorite emoji?

Mitchell: Probably the shrug shoulders one

Favorite meal?

Mitchell: My mom's mac & cheese

Get to know: Tight end James Mitchell

View photos of Lions fifth-round pick James Mitchell from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a stadium tour at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on May 16, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a stadium tour at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on May 16, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022.

Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill and Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill and Detroit Lions Assistant Equipment Manager Joey Jaroshewich helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell getting fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.
Detroit Lions Equipment Manager Tim O'Neill helping Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell get fitted for equipment at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Mitchell: Community outreach

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Mitchell: Teleportation

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Mitchell: Running back

Favorite place to travel?

Mitchell: You know I haven't traveled a whole lot outside of football, but Florida's nice. I was down there training pre-draft.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Mitchell: Outside of making it to the NFL, probably just you know, being a God-fearing man, a family man.

One person you'd like to meet?

Mitchell: LeBron James

Favorite athlete of all time?

Mitchell: Magic Johnson

