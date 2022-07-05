Get to know: Tight end James Mitchell

Nickname?
James Mitchell: The Governor. I was meeting with one of [Virginia Tech's] offensive coaches Caleb Gelsomino, and we were just watching film. He was like, 'you know, I told the coaching staff when you're done playing football, you're running for Governor and I'm going to be your campaign manager.' We told a media guy and he tweeted it out, and then fans started calling me that so it just kind of stuck.
Hometown?
Mitchell: Big Stone Gap, VA
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Mitchell: Go to the Overlook, see a nice view or take them to Curklin's to eat.
College major?
Mitchell: Sports Media & Analytics
Favorite TV show?
Mitchell: Tyler Perry's House of Pain
Favorite emoji?
Mitchell: Probably the shrug shoulders one
Favorite meal?
Mitchell: My mom's mac & cheese
View photos of Lions fifth-round pick James Mitchell from the 2022 offseason.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Mitchell: Community outreach
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Mitchell: Teleportation
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Mitchell: Running back
Favorite place to travel?
Mitchell: You know I haven't traveled a whole lot outside of football, but Florida's nice. I was down there training pre-draft.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Mitchell: Outside of making it to the NFL, probably just you know, being a God-fearing man, a family man.
One person you'd like to meet?
Mitchell: LeBron James
Favorite athlete of all time?
Mitchell: Magic Johnson