By the numbers: Lions 2020 draft class

The new crop of Detroit Lions rookies will have a different start to their NFL career than other rookies that came before them because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of most team practice facilities.
While the rookies start their NFL experience in a virtual classroom, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2020 class:
3: Players in this class from Ohio State – cornerback Jeff Okudah, guard Jonah Jackson and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
3: Career drops in three collegiate seasons for running back D’Andre Swift, who the Lions selected in the second round (No. 35 overall). Swift notched 73 receptions over his three years at Georgia.
5: Romeo Okwara and Lions third-round pick Julian Okwara are at least the fifth set of brothers to play together for the Lions, including the Farr brothers (1973) and Karras brothers (1965). If the two play together in a game this season, it will be the first time the two have ever shared the field together.
6.56: The career average yards per carry for Swift, a new Georgia school record previously held by Todd Gurley.
23%: Pass-rush win rate percentage for Okwara in each of his last two seasons for the Irish, per Pro Football Focus, one of the better percentages in college football over that span.
32: The Lions drafted guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round. He helped lead Kentucky to 32 wins over the last four seasons, the Wildcats' most in a four-year span since 1949-52.
43.2%: The completion percentage for opposing quarterback when throwing at Lions first-round pick Okudah over the last three seasons of his college career.
125: Offensive players selected in the seven rounds of the draft, compared to 124 players on defense and six specialists (255 total).
1,000-plus: New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley, who the Lions drafted in the fifth round, was the only running back in the 2020 class with at least 1,000 receiving yards (1,119). Huntley amassed 4,837 all-purpose yards in 46 career games.
1952: The last time a Georgia quarterback threw a pass and a Georgia running back recorded a rush for the same NFL team. Matthew Stafford and Swift have a chance to update the year to 2020 this season.