By the numbers: Lions 2020 draft class

5: Romeo Okwara and Lions third-round pick Julian Okwara are at least the fifth set of brothers to play together for the Lions, including the Farr brothers (1973) and Karras brothers (1965). If the two play together in a game this season, it will be the first time the two have ever shared the field together.

6.56: The career average yards per carry for Swift, a new Georgia school record previously held by Todd Gurley.

23%: Pass-rush win rate percentage for Okwara in each of his last two seasons for the Irish, per Pro Football Focus, one of the better percentages in college football over that span.

32: The Lions drafted guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round. He helped lead Kentucky to 32 wins over the last four seasons, the Wildcats' most in a four-year span since 1949-52.